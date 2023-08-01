Mass. man wins $1 million prize 3 days after announcing retirement

A Massachusetts man experienced an extraordinary stroke of luck just three days after telling his employer he was planning to retire.

On July 20, West Boylston resident Paul Bashaw scratched off a whopping $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's $5 million 100x Cashword instant ticket game.

The week started with Bashaw revealing his intention to retire at the end of the following week to his employer of 20 years. Later that same week he purchased the winning ticket. On July 28, he claimed his prize at the Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

In a press release to the Mass. State Lottery Commission, Bashaw shared, "I told my wife there were three things in life I never thought I'd see happen: the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, getting a hole in one five years ago, and hitting the Lottery, and now I've hit all three."

After opting for a cash option, Bashaw received a generous one-time payment of $650,000 - before taxes. With exciting plans ahead, the now-retired truck driver, who will turn 66 later this year, plans to travel with his winnings.

Bashaw bought his winning ticket at J & J Variety, located at 360 West Boylston St. in West Boylston. As a result of the sale, the store will receive a $10,000 bonus.