missing person

Man With Cognitive Disability Missing in Boston, Police Say

Police said Firas Yousif Eesee was believed to be wearing a red shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes

By Asher Klein

Missing Boston man Firas Yousif Eesee
Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking the public's help finding a man with a cognitive disability who was last seen on Monday.

Firas Yousif Eesee, a 43-year-old from West Roxbury, was last seen leaving the Boston Medical Center about 2 p.m. Monday, police said on Tuesday as they asked for help finding Eesee.

He is 5-foot-8 and about 185 lbs., and is balding and has no teeth. Police said he was believed to be wearing a red shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Police didn't say what disability Eesee has, but noted he only speaks Arabic.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call 617-343-5619.

