Man, woman accused of engaging in sex act in front of kids at Boys & Girls Club

A man and woman are accused of engaging in a sex act in front of children at a Boys & Girls Club in southern New Hampshire over the weekend.

Salem police said they received a report at 6:25 p.m. Saturday of two subjects engaged in lewd acts in full view of the public while in the parking lot of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem on Geremonty Drive. The incident took place while the club was open and an event was going on.

A responding officer observed the activity and arrested both subjects, both of whom were uncooperative during the arrests, according to police. It was also determined that children under the age of 16 had observed the lewd acts while they were occurring.

The man, identified by police as 46-year-old Joseph Perreault, of New Ipswich, assaulted a police officer during the booking process at the police department. He is charged with two counts of indecent exposure, one count of resisting arrest, one count of simple assault on a police officer, one count of driving after suspension for DUI, and failing to have his vehicle equipped with an alcohol interlock device. He was also cited for open container and disorderly conduct violations.

The woman, identified by police as 39-year-old Brittany Aho, of Lyndeborough, is charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of resisting arrest. She was also cited for a disorderly conduct violation.

Because both subjects were uncooperative, police said they were held without bail at Rockingham County Jail and scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.

Police said the matter remains under investigation, adding at the end of their press release, "Salem is home to numerous hotels in the area, for future reference."