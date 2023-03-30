Man, Woman Dead in NH Murder-Suicide Are Identified

The two people found dead in a murder-suicide in New Hampshire this week were a man who smothered a woman he lived with, then killed himself, prosecutors said Thursday.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office identified the two people Thursday after announcing the death investigation at a home on Dowaliby Court in Dover on Wednesday.

The man, 56-year-old Sean Navish, was found to have killed 58-year-old Christine Navish — they lived together, prosecutors said, without providing their relationship — and then himself by suffocation or smothering.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.

Police were called to the home Tuesday afternoon for a welfare check, authorities have previously said.

Officials initially gave a different name for Navish.