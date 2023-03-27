Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MANCHESTER

Man Wounded After Overnight Police Shooting in Manchester

No police officers were physically hurt during the incident, authorities said

By Matt Fortin

A man was wounded during a police shooting late Sunday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the city's police department and state attorney general's office.

The police shooting happened on Maple Street at around 11:55 p.m. Sunday, a news release from the Manchester Police Department said. The man who was wounded was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.

No officers were physically injured, Manchester police said, adding that there is not a threat to the public.

The Manchester Police Department is investigating, with the help of New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Maple Street was to be closed from Valley Street to Auburn Street "for an extended period of time."

The AG's office said that everyone involved has been identified, although they have not been publicly named.

Additional information has not been released.

More Manchester News

MANCHESTER 20 hours ago

Man Accused of Having Inappropriate Text Conversations With Child in Manchester, Conn.

MANCHESTER Mar 22

After Baby Girl Seriously Hurt in Manchester, NH, Teen Is Arrested

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTER
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us