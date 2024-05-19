Springfield

Man, youth injured in Springfield shooting

Springfield police say the man's injuries were considered non-life threatening, while the boy suffered serious injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

TLMD-springfield-police-
Springfield Police

Two people were injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Springfield police say they responded to the 0-100 block of Kenyon St. around 3:45 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation and found a man and a youth with gunshot wounds.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Both victims were taken to Baystate Hospital. The man's injuries are considered non-life threatening, while the juvenile male has serious injuries, police say.

Further information about what happened has not been released, including a possible suspect.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Springfield detectives are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Springfield
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us