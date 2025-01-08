Driver charged in deadly 5-car crash in Manchester

A driver has been charged after a deadly five-car crash in Manchester, New Hampshire late last year.

Najean Mars, 19, is facing charges of negligent homicide, second-degree assault and reckless conduct for the crash on Nov. 22 in the area of Maple Street and Silver Street.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A 53-year-old man driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and later died at the hospital. He has been identified as Melvin Pfeifer of Manchester.

A passenger in Pfeifer's vehicle suffered minor injuries. Three other people, riding in two other vehicles, also suffered minor injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The fourth and fifth cars involved in the crash were parked on Maple Street.

All the vehicles sustained significant damage, according to police.

Mars' bail was set at $5,000.

The crash remains investigation. If you have any information about the incident you are urged to call 603-668-8711.