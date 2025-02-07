New Hampshire

2 dead after RV fire in Manchester, New Hamsphire

Two people, a man and a woman, were found dead inside the bedroom area, fire officials said

By Thea DiGiammerino

Fire-Generic8
FILE

Multiple people were killed in an RV fire in Manchester, New Hampshire, Thursday night.

The Manchester Fire Department responded to the fire on Brown Avenue around 8 p.m., the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed. Crews were faced with heavy fire when they first arrived. It took around 30 minutes to get it under control.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Two people, a man and a woman, were found dead inside the bedroom area, fire officials said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More New Hampshire news

Mount Washington Feb 3

2 hikers from Mass. rescued on Mount Washington

New Hampshire Feb 4

‘A happy call': NH 911 operator meets baby he helped deliver by phone

This article tagged under:

New HampshireManchester
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us