Manchester man arrested, facing DUI charge after driving wrong way on I-93

A 27-year-old was allegedly drunk behind the wheel as he drove the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Woodstock, New Hampshire, earlier this week, state police say.

Guillermo Rafael Sanchez Jr., of Manchester, was taken into custody following the incident on Monday night.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

State police say they received a report around 8:16 p.m. of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes in the area of Exit 30 on I-93.

Responding troopers found the vehicle in the area of Exit 31 pulled off on the median shoulder facing the wrong direction. According to state police, the driver was identified as Sanchez Jr., and he was arrested and charged with felony reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated (second offense), transporting alcoholic beverages (open container), and reckless driving.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Sanchez Jr. was held on preventative detention and will be arraigned at a later date in Plymouth District Court, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Conor Doyle at 603-846-3333 or Conor.F.Doyle@dos.nh.gov.