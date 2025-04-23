New Hampshire

Manchester man arrested, facing DUI charge after driving wrong way on I-93

Guillermo Rafael Sanchez Jr., 27, of Manchester, was taken into custody following the incident Monday night on Interstate 93, New Hampshire State Police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

A 27-year-old was allegedly drunk behind the wheel as he drove the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Woodstock, New Hampshire, earlier this week, state police say.

Guillermo Rafael Sanchez Jr., of Manchester, was taken into custody following the incident on Monday night.

State police say they received a report around 8:16 p.m. of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes in the area of Exit 30 on I-93.

Responding troopers found the vehicle in the area of Exit 31 pulled off on the median shoulder facing the wrong direction. According to state police, the driver was identified as Sanchez Jr., and he was arrested and charged with felony reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated (second offense), transporting alcoholic beverages (open container), and reckless driving.

Sanchez Jr. was held on preventative detention and will be arraigned at a later date in Plymouth District Court, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Conor Doyle at 603-846-3333 or Conor.F.Doyle@dos.nh.gov.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
