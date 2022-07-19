Manchester Man Charged With Arson, Animal Cruelty After Apartment Building Goes Up in Flames

A man has been charged in an arson fire at a Manchester, New Hampshire, apartment building earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

Anthony Cote, 37, a Manchester resident, was arrested Friday, July 15, accused of starting a fire at his three-story apartment building on Hevey Street five days earlier. Several people were hurt and a dog was killed in the fire, Manchester police said.

The building was home to a number of residents, all of whom were displaced by the fire, according to police.

The fire resulted in around $500,000 in damage and required almost 100 firefighters to extinguish it, officials said in a news release.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to Manchester police, members of the town's police and fire departments conducted a joint investigation into the incident. The investigation determined Cote had started the fire intentionally while inside his own apartment by setting a chair on fire, police said in a statement.

Cote, who was arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday, is being charged with arson and cruelty to animals. The Manchester Police Department said these charges are only allegations at this time.