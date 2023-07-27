Manchester man found guilty of killing man at Dorchester summer gathering

A New Hampshire man accused of fatally shooting someone at a weekend summer gathering in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood was found guilty of first-degree murder and weapons charges on Thursday.

Ira Grayson, 35, of Manchester, faced charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and drug-related offences.

Prosecutors allege that Grayson shot 33-year-old Stacy Coleman around 8:30 p.m. on Danube Street near Roxbury. Responding officers found Coleman at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

Police initially said a second victim from the incident went to a Boston hospital on his own, and his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. But prosecutors said that it was Grayson who had admitted himself to an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

Grayson was arrestedat the hospital, according to prosecutors, at which time he was allegedly in possession of illicit drugs.

Boston police detectives say Grayson and Coleman were both at the outdoor get together when they became involved in some kind of an altercation that involved two firearms.

Grayson will be sentenced on Thursday, August 3.