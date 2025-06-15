Child struck by a car Thursday in Manchester has died; her sibling remains hospitalized

One of two children critically injured in a crash this week in Manchester, New Hampshire, has died, police announced Saturday.

Manchester police said it was with deep regrets and heavy hearts that they announce the youngest of the two children who were hit by a car on Thursday succumbed to her injuries at a Boston hospital. Her sibling is still hospitalized and being treated for serious injuries. Their ages and names have not been released.

The children were in the area of Belmont Street and Lake Avenue on Thursday when a car struck them both and left the scene. Moments later that same car was involved in an accident at the intersection of Belmont and Hanover streets where the driver hit another car, police said.

Justin LaClair, 23, of Manchester, was spotted walking away from the second scene and was later arrested. He faces charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct, and conduct after an accident.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information about these accidents is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.