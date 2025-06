A serious accident took place Thursday in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said, though details were scarce.

The incident took place on Belmont Street, according to Manchester police, who urged the public to find other ways to get around, with road closures and delays expected.

Belmont Street was closed at Hanover Street, as well as from Lake Avenue to Spruce Street, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt,.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.