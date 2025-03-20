Driver dies in crash on I-293 in Manchester, NH

A man died after being thrown from his pickup truck in a crash on Interstate 293 in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday, police said.

John Vangelder, a 72-year-old from Salem, was identified as the man fatally injured when his Ford F-150 collided with a Cadillac SRX at mile marker 2.4 around 8:20 a.m., according to state police.

The other driver wasn't hurt and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Lanes on the northbound side of the highway were closed for several hours while the crash was investigated, which investigation continued on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who saw the crash or may have video footage of it was asked to call police at 603-227-0076 or email Alex.M.Peplinski@dos.nh.gov.