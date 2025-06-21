New Hampshire

Man taken to hospital after police shooting at Manchester hotel, attorney general says

There was no immediate word on the man's condition after the incident on South Porter Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

An investigation is underway in Manchester, New Hampshire, after a police officer apparently fired their gun at a man at a hotel Saturday afternoon.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said his office was responding to a report of an officer-involved shooting that occurred inside a hotel room on South Porter Street.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Few details were available, but Formella said the incident involved an adult male, who was taken to an area hospital. There was no word on the man's injuries.

No officers were physically injured during the incident, Formella added, and there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us