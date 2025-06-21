Man taken to hospital after police shooting at Manchester hotel, attorney general says

An investigation is underway in Manchester, New Hampshire, after a police officer apparently fired their gun at a man at a hotel Saturday afternoon.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said his office was responding to a report of an officer-involved shooting that occurred inside a hotel room on South Porter Street.

Few details were available, but Formella said the incident involved an adult male, who was taken to an area hospital. There was no word on the man's injuries.

No officers were physically injured during the incident, Formella added, and there is no known threat to the public at this time.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.