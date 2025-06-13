Police ID driver in crash that critically injured 2 children in Manchester, NH

Police have identified the driver in a crash that left two children critically injured Thursday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester police said 23-year-old Justin LaClair, of Manchester, will be arraigned Friday on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of reckless conduct and two counts of conduct after an accident.

Two children suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle driven by LaClair on Thursday afternoon on Belmont Street. Their ages have not been released.

Officers initially responded around 4 p.m. to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Belmont Street, with later calls reporting the pedestrian crash. Moments later, police learned of a crash at the intersection of Belmont Street and Hanover Street. Both crashes involved the same silver Volvo sedan, police said.

When officers arrived, they found LaClair walking away from the scene, and he was taken into custody.

The children were taken to Elliot Hospital, and police said their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

LaClair also suffered minor injuries, police said.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a bicycle on the ground beside a car.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.