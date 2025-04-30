Manchester

8-year-old child seriously hurt in Manchester, NH, dog attack

A dog was seen being placed in an animal control van after the incident on Lake Avenue

By Asher Klein

Police tape up on Lake Avenue in Manchester, New Hampshire, amid an investigation into a dog attack at a home there on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
NBC10 Boston via pool

A child was seriously hurt in a dog attack Wednesday in Manchester, New Hampshire, and a man who tried to stop the attack was hurt as well, fire officials said.

The child, 8 years old, was rushed to Elliott Hospital with arm injuries after the incident was reported about 12:15 p.m. at a home on Lake Avenue near Harriman Park, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Manchester police added that witnesses were able to get a dog off the child before officers arrived. They asked for anyone with information to call their investigators at 603-792-5461.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the attack, which involved two dogs.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police and fire officials didn't share any information about how the dogs were being dealt with, but a dog was seen being placed in an animal control van after the incident.

A dog being placed into an animal control van after a dog attack that injured a child in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
NBC10 Boston via stringer
NBC10 Boston via stringer
A dog being placed into an animal control van after a dog attack that injured a child in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

More Manchester, New Hampshire, news

New Hampshire Apr 17

Police in Manchester, NH seek public's help finding missing 13-year-old girl

New Hampshire Apr 15

Reward for info in death of baby found in NH pond increased to $5K

New Hampshire Apr 11

Manchester announces more tuberculosis sites after exposure reported at shelter

This article tagged under:

ManchesterNew HampshireAnimals
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us