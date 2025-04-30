8-year-old child seriously hurt in Manchester, NH, dog attack

A child was seriously hurt in a dog attack Wednesday in Manchester, New Hampshire, and a man who tried to stop the attack was hurt as well, fire officials said.

The child, 8 years old, was rushed to Elliott Hospital with arm injuries after the incident was reported about 12:15 p.m. at a home on Lake Avenue near Harriman Park, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

Manchester police added that witnesses were able to get a dog off the child before officers arrived. They asked for anyone with information to call their investigators at 603-792-5461.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the attack, which involved two dogs.

Police and fire officials didn't share any information about how the dogs were being dealt with, but a dog was seen being placed in an animal control van after the incident.