SUV sought in NH hit-and-run that left man unconscious

While it wasn't immediately clear whether the man was hurt by a vehicle or in a fall, investigators now believe he was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle, according to Manchester police

By Asher Klein

A silver Ford Escape SUV that police are looking for as they investigate a hit-and-run in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
Handout

After a man was found unconscious and bleeding from his head in a Manchester, New Hampshire, intersection, police say they believe the incident is a hit-and-run, and are looking for an SUV that may be connected.

Manchester police on Thursday asked for help identifying the silver Ford Escape, believed to be from the years 2013 to 2016, seen traveling south on Hall Street shortly before 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, when the 20-year-old was found injured at the intersection of Hall and Lowell streets.

While it wasn't immediately clear whether the man was hurt by a vehicle or in a fall, investigators now believe he was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle, according to police. They noted that it wasn't known whether the SUV they're looking for was itself involved in hitting the man.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call or email Investigator Chris Day at 603-792-5446 or
cday@manchesternh.gov, or reach out anonymously at 603-624-4040 or manchestercrimeline.org.

Police didn't share the man's condition as of Thursday.

