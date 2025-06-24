Manchester

Man hurt in NH hotel shootout with officers still in critical condition, police say

John Tibbs, from Alton, is being charged with three counts each of attempted murder and reckless conduct over the shooting at the Manchester Fairfield Inn on South Porter Street

By Asher Klein and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The man who was injured while exchanging gunfire with police at a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday afternoon remained in critical condition on Tuesday, police said.

He was identified as John Tibbs, a 50-year-old from Alton. Manchester police said he is being charged with three counts each of attempted murder and reckless conduct.

"Our officers faced a sudden and life-threatening situation and acted quickly and professionally o defend themselves and protect others," said Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr in a statement Tuesday. "They followed their training, responded with courage, and then provided medical aid to the suspect without hesitation."

The investigation is being led by the New Hampshire State Police.

The police shooting remains under investigation.

The incident at the Fairfield Inn on South Porter Street began about 4:20 p.m., according to police and the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, which previously released details amid their investigation into what happened. Hotel staff said that an occupant was refusing to leave after checkout.

When officers went to his room, Tibbs opened the door and opened fire on them, police said. They shot back, hitting Tibbs. No officers were hurt.

