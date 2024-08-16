2 injured in crash involving truck on I-293 in Manchester, NH

Two people were injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 293 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Friday morning.

The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on I-293 south near exit 6, New Hampshire State Police said, where traffic was detoured after the truck rolled over.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver of the truck and a driver of a sedan were taken to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who said it's going to take several hours to remove the truck and cleanup the scene.

The cause of the crash wasn't released.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.