Manchester, NH Man Faces Child Predator Charges

A Manchester, NH, man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to lure a child online.

Police investigating child sexual exploitation cases say Robert Gagne, 46, of Manchester, was communicating with a child online.

Gagne was arrested on Friday after traveling to Nashua to allegedly meet the child. He is charged with illegal use of a computer and attempted sexual assault. If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison.

Gagne was previously arrested in 2018 and charged with firing a gun outside of a local elementary school. He was a preschool teacher at the time.