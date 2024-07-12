missing person

Teen missing, may be in danger, Manchester, NH, police say

Gracie Silver has red hair and was last seen in a teal T-shirt, black leggings and glittering pink socks, according to police

By Asher Klein

Images of Gracie Silver, a teenager reported missing by Manchester, New Hampshire, police on Friday, July 12, 2024.
A teenager is missing in Manchester, New Hampshire, said police, asking for the public's help finding her after last being seen leaving a location with her 2-year-old daughter.

The child has since been found and reunited with family, police said Friday afternoon, but Gracie Silver, 16, had not been found and there were concerns for her safety. She left the area of Cedar Street with her daughter about 2 p.m.





Silver has red hair and was last seen in a teal T-shirt, black leggings and glittering pink socks, according to police, who said they believed she's on foot.

Anyone who knows where Silver is was asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

This article tagged under:

missing personNew HampshireManchester
