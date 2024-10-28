Teen rescued after falling 30 feet down face of cliff at Manchester park

A teen had to be rescued Sunday evening after he fell about 30 feet down the face of a cliff in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Manchester Fire Department says they responded around 5:07 p.m. to Rock Rimmon Park on Mason Street, where the 15-year-old had fallen from the landing onto the rocks below, which were about 30 feet above ground level.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The boy was conscious and breathing when rescuers reached him, fire officials said, and he was packaged in a Stokes basket and slowly lowered to the ground using a rope system that rescuers had set up to control the descent.

The entire rescue took about 20 minutes.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The teen was taken to Elliot Hospital, the fire department said. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries, and further information was not immediately shared.

Rock Rimmon, against the backdrop of a granite cliff, is the largest park in Manchester at almost 140 acres and is popular with locals, according to the city's website, which reads, "Visitors can take a short, relaxing hike to the 150ft summit, and take in the great southeasterly views of the entire City. To the west, hikers can catch a glimpse of the Uncanoonucs and their foothills. The flat areas at the top of the cliff make for an excellent picnic spot for families."