New Hampshire

Manchester Police Discover Human Remains Near Rail Trail

The remains were found about 1,000 feet from the Proctor Road gate

By Shauna Golden

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

Police are investigating after they discovered human remains near a rail trail in Manchester, New Hampshire, Friday.

Manchester police were contacted by Auburn police on Friday regarding what appeared to be human remains near the rail trail off of Candia Road, authorities said.

The remains were found about 1,000 feet from the Proctor Road gate. Police secured the area and detectives responded to the scene, according to authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing and the remains have not yet been identified.

No further information was immediately available.

