Manchester Police Investigating Suspicious Death Near Mall of New Hampshire

A suspicious death investigation is underway Saturday in Manchester, near the Mall of New Hampshire, officials announced.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that his office has responded to a suspicious death on South Willow Street, while Manchester police confirmed there is police activity on the street in the area of the mall.

Police asked people to avoid the scene while first responders work.

There is police activity on South Willow St in the area of the mall. Please avoid the area while first responders work. We will update when appropriate. pic.twitter.com/tiJRPDJHC2 — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) October 29, 2022

No other details have been released at this time. The attorney general said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This developing news story will be updated.