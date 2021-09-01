Manchester Police Looking for Missing Teen

Authorities in New Hampshire are looking for a Manchester teen who has been missing since last Friday. Police warned the girl could become ill if she goes too long without medical care for a condition she has.

Emma D'Alessandris, 17, was on her way to a medical appointment when she went missing on Aug. 27, Manchester police said Wednesday night.

D’Alessandris is described as approximately 5’2 to 5’5 tall with hair that has been dyed bright red. Police say she was last seen wearing jeans.

According to police, D'Alessandris has a medical condition that requires she see a doctor frequently.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.