Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MANCHESTER

Manchester Police Looking for Missing Teen

According to Manchester police, Emma D'Alessandris, 17, has a medical condition that requires treatment and she may become ill if she goes too long without seeing a doctor.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Manchester police

Authorities in New Hampshire are looking for a Manchester teen who has been missing since last Friday. Police warned the girl could become ill if she goes too long without medical care for a condition she has.

Emma D'Alessandris, 17, was on her way to a medical appointment when she went missing on Aug. 27, Manchester police said Wednesday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

D’Alessandris is described as approximately 5’2 to 5’5 tall with hair that has been dyed bright red. Police say she was last seen wearing jeans.

According to police, D'Alessandris has a medical condition that requires she see a doctor frequently.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Roxbury 8 mins ago

3 Arrested, Including Man in NH, After Deadly Stabbing in Roxbury August

Democrats 29 mins ago

Supreme Court's Abortion Case Decision Activates Mass. Dems

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTERNew HampshireManchester PoliceMissing Teen
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us