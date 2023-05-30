Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MANCHESTER

Manchester Police Make Arrest in Shots Fired Case

Investigators are now looking for a blue sedan that they say was in the area during the incident

By Matt Fortin

Manchester police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have arrested a man as part of an investigation into a shots fired incident earlier in the month, according to a news release from the public safety agency.

Jeremy Francis, 33, turned himself into the Manchester Police Department after he was identified as a suspect, and he's now facing two charges: reckless conduct - deadly weapon and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, according to authorities.

Officers in Manchester's largest city responded to Elm Street at around 2:30 a.m. on May 14 for a report of gunshots heard, according to police. Authorities said they found several shell casings on the sidewalk, but did not find any property damage or anyone who had been hurt.

Manchester Police Department
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investigators are seeking a blue sedan that they say was in the area at the time of the shooting incident. They believe the vehicle would likely have damage to the passenger side door, and are asking anyone who knows where the car is or who owns it to contact Manchester police.

More Manchester News

New Hampshire 14 hours ago

Fire Breaks Out at Triple-Decker Apartment Building in Manchester

New Hampshire May 26

Armed Man Killed During Police Shooting in Manchester, NH

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTER
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us