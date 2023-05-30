Manchester Police Make Arrest in Shots Fired Case

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have arrested a man as part of an investigation into a shots fired incident earlier in the month, according to a news release from the public safety agency.

Jeremy Francis, 33, turned himself into the Manchester Police Department after he was identified as a suspect, and he's now facing two charges: reckless conduct - deadly weapon and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, according to authorities.

Officers in Manchester's largest city responded to Elm Street at around 2:30 a.m. on May 14 for a report of gunshots heard, according to police. Authorities said they found several shell casings on the sidewalk, but did not find any property damage or anyone who had been hurt.

Manchester Police Department

Investigators are seeking a blue sedan that they say was in the area at the time of the shooting incident. They believe the vehicle would likely have damage to the passenger side door, and are asking anyone who knows where the car is or who owns it to contact Manchester police.