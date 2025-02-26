Crews respond to small plane crash in Vermont

Emergency crews are responding to a report of a small plane crash in Manchester, Vermont, on Wednesday morning, NBC affiliate WPTZ-TV reports.
The crash was reported near Equinox Mountain, Manchester Police and Fire Department dispatch told the station.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More details were not immediately available.
This is breaking story. Check back for updates.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.