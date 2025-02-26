Vermont

Crews respond to small plane crash in Vermont

The crash was reported near Equinox Mountain, Manchester Police and Fire Department dispatch told the station

By Thea DiGiammerino

File photo
NBC10 Boston

Emergency crews are responding to a report of a small plane crash in Manchester, Vermont, on Wednesday morning, NBC affiliate WPTZ-TV reports.

More details were not immediately available.

This is breaking story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
