Manholes Explode in Brookline, Blowing Out Storefronts

Multiple manholes exploded Wednesday evening in Brookline, Massachusetts, police said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Boylston Street and Cypress Street. Police saaid there were three or four explosions from manholes on Route 9.

Smoke was still coming from one or two of the manholes around 7:30 p.m., police said.

"Avoid the area," police said in a tweet, which noted that Eversource was on the scene.

Route 9 was initially closed in both directions between Cypress Street and Warren Street. By around 8:30 p.m., the eastbound side had reopened.

No one was injured, according to authorities, who said a building sustained window damage.

Fire officials said the explosions were caused by a gas leak ignited by something electrical.

Storefronts were blown out, and at one point, Route 9 was shut down in both directions at Cypress Street.

"A lot of these buildings were occupied. There was some broken glass damage to some of the buildings," said Deputy Chief Pat Canney of the Brookline Fire Department.

No one was injured, according to authorities.

