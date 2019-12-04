Manholes Explode in Brookline, Blowing Out Storefronts

Multiple manholes exploded Wednesday evening in Brookline, Massachusetts, police said.

Fire officials said the explosions were caused by a gas leak ignited by something electrical.

Storefronts were blown out, and at one point, Route 9 was shut down in both directions at Cypress Street.

"A lot of these buildings were occupied. There was some broken glass damage to some of the buildings," said Deputy Chief Pat Canney of the Brookline Fire Department.

No one was injured, according to authorities, who said a building sustained window damage.