Manhole explosion in Cambridge's Harvard Square causing 'major traffic disruption'

No injuries were reported, police said

By Marc Fortier

Cambridge Police

A manhole explosion in Cambridge's Harvard Square on Wednesday morning is causing major traffic disruptions, according to police.

Cambridge police said the manhole explosion was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 27 Brattle Street. Firefighters were working to extinguish a fire following the explosion, and Eversource is also at the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said, but Harvard Square is closed to vehicle traffic as a result of the explosion and subsequent response, and pedestrian traffic is restricted.

Police said people should avoid traveling through Harvard Square until further notice if at all possible.

The incident comes on an especially busy day in Harvard Square, as Wednesday is move-in day for incoming first-year students at Harvard University.

