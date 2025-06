Police are advising motorists to avoid the area of Broadway and Bradford Street in Lawrence, Massachusetts, following a manhole explosion Sunday morning.

Lawrence police said in a social media post just after noon that National Grid is now working in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Police said they are remaining at the scene of the manhole explosion "to ensure everyone's safety."