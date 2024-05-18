Manhole incident in Everett near Encore Boston Harbor, dozens without power

There was a manhole incident near the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Massachusetts, that left dozens of nearby residents without power on Saturday evening.

The Everett Fire Department responded and told NBC10 Boston that there were no injuries. National Grid was also on scene and confirms these were not explosions. Rather it was a failure of a secondary electrical line, which caused smoke.

At least 47 customers were without power, the utility company said. Crews were making repairs and they expected to have power restored in the next few hours.

Traffic was moving on Broadway, though one lane of the roadway was closed.

Police officers were near the utility company's trucks, and a number of onlookers were watching from the sidewalk.