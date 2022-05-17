2 Manhole Fires Reported on Boylston Street in Boston

Boston firefighters responded to two reported manhole fires on Boylston Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The fires were reported around 12:45 p.m. at 775 and 800 Boylston Street, the Boston Fire Department said. Flames could be seen shooting out of the street, according to a photo shot by a bystander.

No injuries were reported.

One manhole reportedly flew up in the air and then cracked in half when it landed.

Boston fire officials said Eversource is on scene and police have shut down Boylston Street from Fairfield.