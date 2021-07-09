Manhunt Underway for Suspect in East Boson Attempted Kidnapping

Authorities are asking for help in the search for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman in East Boston Wednesday morning.

The victim told police that she was grabbed by an unknown man while walking to work in the area of Bremen and Porter Streets around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Boston Police have described the suspect as a man between 18 and 25-years-old, wearing a white shirt, white shorts and dark sneakers.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman was able to break away from the man, who then fled from the area. A white SUV may have been involved in this incident, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Boston Police.