Man arrested in connection to Newbury Street Valentino store robbery

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a robbery on Newbury Street in Boston's Back Bay, making off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, police said Saturday.

Officers on Friday stopped a vehicle of interest involved in the robbery, where the driver, identified as 50-year-old Wayne O'Keefe, of Braintree, was placed under arrest for various charges, according to the Boston Police Department.

He was initially charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license, unregistered motor vehicle, number plate violation, and possession of class A and B drugs, police said. He was later charged with the Valentino Store burglary.

Surveillance images from inside the fashionable Valentino Store on Newbury Street show two men snatching handbags.

According to the police report, the thieves broke into the boutique around 3:30 a.m. by throwing a brick through the window. Police said they stole about 20 luxury handbags, worth about $30,000 in total.

His is scheduled to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court on Monday morning.