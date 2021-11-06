Man's Body Found Floating in Connecticut River in Charlestown, NH

Two hunters spotted a man's body floating Saturday morning in the Connecticut River in Charlestown, New Hampshire, state police said.

The hunters called authorities after making the discovery around 10 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said. Troopers, marine patrol, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, North Walpole fire crews, and Charlestown police and fire departments responded to the call.

Police are not releasing the man's identity until notification of next of kin is completed.

According to police, foul play does not appear to be suspected. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning at the NH medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information is ask to notify Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-293-2037 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@Dos.nh.gov.