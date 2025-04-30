Massachusetts

Man's body found in construction area behind Mass. high school, foul play suspected

The man's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

Authorities say foul play is suspected after a man's body was found in a construction area behind a Massachusetts high school on Wednesday.

State and Taunton police are investigating after a 39-year-old man's body was found early Wednesday morning in a construction area behind Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Investigators said foul play is suspected, but there is no known threat to the public or any known connection behind the man and the high school.

The man's name has not been released.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities said the investigation remains "extremely active" and no further information was released.

More Massachusetts stories

MBTA 1 hour ago

SUV damaged in apparent crash with MBTA train in Abington

Lowell 2 hours ago

SUV pulled from canal in Lowell

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us