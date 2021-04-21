Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Man's Body Found in Lowell Canal

Prosecutors said the body appeared to have been in the water for a long period of time

NBC10 Boston

Firefighters removed a man's body from a canal in Lowell, Massachusetts, Wednesday after it was spotted by a passerby, authorities said.

The body in the Northern Canal near 145 Pawtucket Avenue was reported about 1 p.m., according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They said the body appeared to have been in the water for a long period of time.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 29 mins ago

New Owners Have ‘Exciting Plans' for Lizzie Borden House

1 hour ago

Vt. Nonprofit Aims to Score Environmental Win by Recycling Tennis Balls

The person's identity, and what happened to them, is under investigation, prosecutors said.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettslowellMarian Ryan
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us