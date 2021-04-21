Man's Body Found in Lowell Canal

Firefighters removed a man's body from a canal in Lowell, Massachusetts, Wednesday after it was spotted by a passerby, authorities said.
The body in the Northern Canal near 145 Pawtucket Avenue was reported about 1 p.m., according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.
They said the body appeared to have been in the water for a long period of time.
The person's identity, and what happened to them, is under investigation, prosecutors said.