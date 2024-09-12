Man's body pulled from river in Manchester, NH

A man's body was recovered Thursday morning from a river in Manchester, New Hampshire.

A spokesperson for the state's Department of Safety says state police marine patrol was requested just before 8 a.m. to respond to Second Street for a report of a body that was floating in the Piscataquog River.

The Manchester Fire Department responded and later removed the body of an adult male from the river, the spokesperson said. The man's name is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

Officials haven't said anything about how the man is believed to have died; an autopsy will be conducted.

No other details were immediately released, and an investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Marine Patrol Officer Casey Porter at Casey.G.Porter@dos.nh.gov or 603-630-4543.