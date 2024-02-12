Man's body recovered from Charles River on Monday afternoon

A man's body was recovered from the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge on Monday, state police said.

State police said search teams recovered the body of an adult male from the river around 1:50 p.m. The search began around 11:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing a man struggling in the water in the area of the Longfellow Bridge.

The search and recovery effort was a joint operation between state police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, the Boston police and fire departments, the Cambridge Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Massport Fire Department.

State police detectives working with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office are conducting the death investigation and working to confirm the man's identity. The chief medical examiner's officer will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further details were immediately available.