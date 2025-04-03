Man's body recovered from Merrimack River, DA says

Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found floating in the Merrimack River on Wednesday night.

The Essex District Attorney's Office said Lawrence police received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. from a resident of the 50 Island Streeet Apartments who has a view of the Merrimack River. The caller said they believed person was being taken down the river by the current.

The North Andover Fire Department responded and launched a boat, and around 7:21 p.m., they recovered a body from the river just north of the Amazon facility in North Andover. Firefighters estimate they retrieved the man's body in the Haverhill portion of the river.

The district attorney's office has not released the man's identity.

The incident is under the investigation of state police assigned to the district attorney's office. The cause and manner of the man's death will be determined by the chief medical examiner's office.

No further details were released.