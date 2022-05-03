Man's Body Recovered Nearly Month After He Went Missing While Fishing With Friends: NH State Police

Authorities have recovered the body of a man who went underwater and never resurfaced while he was fishing with friends in early April in Monroe, New Hampshire, state police announced.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers found a deceased man along the shores of the Connecticut River in Monroe around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, state police said.

Fish and game officers, as well as state police, then recovered the man's body and he was identified as Jonathan Zukowski. The 31-year-old fisherman from Woodstock, New Hampshire, had been missing for nearly a month.

Zukowski had gone fishing with two friends near Nine Island on April 6. A preliminary investigation had revealed the three men were fishing when Zukowski noticed their boat was drifting away and attempted to retrieve it. Despite attempts to throw him a life jacket, Zukowski went underwater and did not resurface at the junction of the Passumpsic and Connecticut Rivers near the Vermont border.

Multiple agencies searched for Zukowski and his disappearance was being investigated as a probable drowning.

No other information was released Tuesday.