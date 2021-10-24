Local

Man's Death in Manchester Deemed Suspicious

The man was found dead Sunday morning in the area of Al Lemire Park at Derryfield Park off of Bridge Street in Manchester, the AG said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found Sunday morning at a park in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials announced.

Details were limited but the Attorney General's Office confirmed a man was found dead early Sunday in the area of Al Lemire Park at Derryfield Park off of Bridge Street.

No other information, including the man's name, was immediately provided.

The attorney general said additional information will be released as it becomes available while also protecting the integrity of the investigation.

An investigation is ongoing.

