Mansfield Apartment Building Evacuated After Police Find Apparent Active Drug Lab

Police found what appeared to be an active drug lab while on a call for medical assistance during the early hours of Monday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

The man who is believed to live in the Fulton Place apartment was taken to the hospital due to "erratic and irrational behavior" after 1 a.m. Monday, the Mansfield Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Once on-scene personnel found what appeared to be an active lab for manufacturing unlawful narcotics, the building was evacuated and crews from the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s hazmat team responded.

Clandestine specialists from the Massachusetts State Police were assisting Mansfield Detectives in processing the scene once released by the Hazmat Specialists.

Authorities are asking people to avoid Fulton Place. The Red Cross and Mansfield Emergency Management were on scene to assist displaced residents. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.