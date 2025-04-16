‘Many years in the making': Reenactors prepare as Battle of Lexington turns 250

Hundreds are preparing for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in Lexington, Massachusetts.

The Battle of Lexington, the war's first major battle, will be reenacted with muskets and minutemen on Saturday.

"We are getting very, very close," said Mona Roy, vice chair of the Lex250 Commission. "Preparations are intense."

On Tuesday afternoon, crews were busy preparing the reenactment site, putting up fencing and taking down errant branches on trees.

NBC10 Boston recently got an exclusive look at the painstaking work to ensure Saturday's reenactment is historically accurate.

"I don't know how you are going to get a hotel, it is quite booked," Roy said. "And there is a lot of international interest because after all, America is land of the free, home of the brave."

We caught up with reenactors playing minutemen and redcoats ahead of next weekend's commemoration.

In Concord, work is also well underway.

"We are very excited, this has been many years in the making," said Mark Powell with the National Park Service.

Concord is preparing to mark the town's role in the American Revolution on Saturday as well, with events around Concord including at the Old North Bridge.

"People enjoy these communal things where they can come together and learn about history, talk about what it means to them," Powell said." There is really something for everyone to enjoy under the umbrella of celebrating the 250th."

Boston 250 will launch Friday, with events including Paul Revere's ride and a drone show over Boston Harbor at night.

NBC10 Boston will be carrying Lex250 events starting Saturday morning. Click here to see a full list of events planned in Massachusetts.