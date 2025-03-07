MAP: Over 20,000 without power as strong winds batter New England

Thousands of customers across New England are without power on Friday morning as 40-55 mph winds batter the region.

Massachusetts had 3,792 customers without power and New Hampshire 2,733 as of 8 a.m. Numerous reports of downed trees and tree limbs were reported in both states.

Another 2,699 Maine customers had lost electricity, while Vermont reported just 16 outages.

In southern New England, 12,290 Connecticut customers lost power, along with another 1,952 in Rhode Island.