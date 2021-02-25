Local

climate change

MAP: The Massachusetts Toxic Waste Sites in Flood Zones

Explore an interactive map showing hazardous sites in areas vulnerable to flooding

By Chris Gloninger and Amy O'Kruk

A map showing flood risk at toxic waste sites in Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston | Carto | NOAA

Climate disasters frequently turn into environmental disasters as well. As storms grow stronger, the sea level continues to rise and the frequency of heavy rain events increases, which can make flooding likelier in certain areas.

There are sites that the Environmental Protection Agency considers hazardous that are in areas vulnerable to flooding. We’ve plotted those hazardous areas and overlaid the flood risk in the map below.

You can click on the circle icon to see the listing of the site and you can click on the corresponding color to see what kind of flood risk exists. The yellow means there is one flood risk, which can still mean a high risk; the orange and red colors are multiple flood risks.

Many Toxic and Hazardous Waste Sites Fall Within Flood Zones

Source: NOAA's flood hazard data and pollution sources.
Amy O’Kruk/NBC

