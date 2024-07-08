Massachusetts

MAP: These Massachusetts beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels

The state provides an updated dashboard of beach closures that is updated twice daily

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Every day across Massacusetts in the summer, numerous beaches are closed due to elevated bacteria levels. So how do you know which beaches are safe to swim at?

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health provides a dashboard of beach closures, which is updated daily at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. during beach season.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

What beaches are closed in Massachusetts?

Below, you'll find an updated map and an updated list showing beach closures across the state, along with the reasons why they're closed.

You can also click here to see the list of Massachusetts beach closures and additional details.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 13 mins ago

15-year-old girl charged following stabbing Manchester, NH

Manchester 36 mins ago

Man dies in Manchester, NH, hit-and-run; police searching for SUV

If a beach is closed, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health says you should not swim or enter the water at that location to avoid the risk of illness.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us