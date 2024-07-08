MAP: These Massachusetts beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels

Every day across Massacusetts in the summer, numerous beaches are closed due to elevated bacteria levels. So how do you know which beaches are safe to swim at?

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health provides a dashboard of beach closures, which is updated daily at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. during beach season.

What beaches are closed in Massachusetts?

Below, you'll find an updated map and an updated list showing beach closures across the state, along with the reasons why they're closed.

You can also click here to see the list of Massachusetts beach closures and additional details.

If a beach is closed, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health says you should not swim or enter the water at that location to avoid the risk of illness.