Marathon Mass. Lawmaking Session Ends Wednesday Morning

After 16 hours, Massachusetts lawmakers wrapped up a marathon session around 4:45 a.m.

Here are some of the big items on their way to the governor’s desk:

A $16.5 billion transportation bill. That includes a fee hike on Uber and Lyft rides and provide funds to improve aging infrastructure.

A $626 million economic development package. In it, there’s $30 million for loans for businesses who have been hit hard by the pandemic. There's also a student loan borrower bill of rights to give greater protections to borrowers.

Legislation that will look to eliminate racial inequities when it comes to maternal health.

A bill that addresses sexual violence on college campuses.

Also overnight, lawmakers agreed to study and revise the Massachusetts state seal and motto to make them more inclusive and historically accurate. They say they will allow them to have an important conversation about our history, while including voices of indigenous people.