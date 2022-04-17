Marathon Monday is Back: What to Know About the 126th Boston Marathon

Monday morning, thousands of people will line up at the finish line to cheer on some of the best of the best runners at the 126th Boston Marathon.

The race starts in less than 24 hours.

People have been flying in from all over the world and are planning on running for different charities.

Last year, the marathon was held in October. This is the first time since the pandemic began that the marathon will be held on Patriots Day.

This year is also special because the Boston Marathon is celebrating 50 years of the first official women’s division.

There will be 30,000 official participants, including runners from 122 countries and all 50 U.S. states. The event is expected to inject more than $200 million into the Greater Boston economy.

More than 9,800 volunteers will assist athletes on their journey from Hopkinton to Boston. Participants competing and raising funds for various charities and nonprofit programs are anticipated to raise in excess of $30 million.

A lot of people have been doing shake-out runs this weekend loosening up for the big day.

“We both have teenage girls at home, so 100% I’m thinking about that along the way. How can I use what I love to fuel other young athletes, particularly women and girls, to do the same,” one excited marathon runner said.

Boston Marathon start times

Men's Wheelchair: 9:02 a.m.

Women's Wheelchair: 9:05 a.m.

Handcycles & Duos: 9:30 a.m.

Professional Men: 9:37 a.m.

Professional Women: 9:45 a.m.

Para Athletics Division: 9:50 a.m.

Rolling start begins: 10 a.m.

Public safety precautions

Local, state and federal agencies are all involved in the planning and coordination of public safety during the marathon. Here are some key points to know:

Officials stressed there are no credible threats to the marathon at this time, but safety and security are at the forefront of planning.

There will be enhanced security checkpoints on Monday from Kenmore Square to the finish line. At these locations, the public will be asked to submit to bag checks. If crowds get too heavy at a particular location, checkpoints may temporarily close while police wait for those crowds to thin.

There will be an enhanced police presence throughout the weekend. On Monday specifically, there will be a full department callup, meaning all available personnel will be working. All neighborhoods will still have their usual coverage.

There will be uniformed officers as well as plainclothes officers and detectives among the crowds.

There will be extra patrols throughout the MBTA, officials said, noting that after last week's shooting in a New York City subway station, Boston officials are in close contact with their partners in New York.

“There is no evidence credible or otherwise to suggest that the MBTA system is a target," Chief Kenneth Green of the MBTA Transit Police Department said.

Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for anything out of the ordinary and report anything suspicious to police immediately.

“We’ve asked people every year for a long time, we’re asking you to be vigilant," Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said.

Public drinking and publicly smoking marijuana are prohibited.

Boston EMS also has a comprehensive plan to ensure the health and safety of everyone during the weekend's events and on Monday.

Mayor Michelle Wu also noted that COVID-19 cases have been rising in Boston and suggested taking measures like getting tested before and after attending any events. Wearing masks indoors remains optional but is suggested as one of the best ways to help limit the spread of the virus.

Russian athletes banned

Race organizers announced earlier this month that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to compete in this year's Boston Marathon as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Runners who had previously been accepted to represent the countries in the 2022 Boston Marathon and currently live in either country will no longer qualify, the Boston Athletic Association said.

Citizens of Russia and Belarus who do not reside in either country will be allowed to compete, but cannot run under either country's flag.

Boston Marathon road closures, parking restrictions

Boston police have announced the following road closures as a result of this year's marathon:

